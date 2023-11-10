Over half of Sudan’s population needs humanitarian aid after nearly 7 months of war, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Almost seven months of war between Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary group have left a wave of destruction. Over half the population is in need of humanitarian aid, and people fear a repeat of the deadly ethnic conflict in Darfur 20 years ago. The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in the African nation said Friday: “What is happening is verging on pure evil.” Sudan has fallen out of the spotlight since it was engulfed in chaos starting in mid-April, when simmering tensions between the military chief and paramilitary commander erupted into warfare. But the U.N. coordinator, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, called the situation “horrific and grim,” stressing that “the Sudan crisis has few equals.”

