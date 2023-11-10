Niger fashion designer aims to show a positive image of her country at Joburg Fashion Week

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Niger fashion designer Alia Bare took center stage at the Joburg Fashion Week with a collection that she hopes will spread a positive image of her troubled country, suffering from instability and economic sanctions that followed a military coup earlier this year. Bare is one of several African designers that descended on Johannesburg, South Africa, this week for Joburg Fashion Week, a key feature of Africa’s fashion and entertainment calendar. Bare showcased an elegant collection, drawing from her experiences living in Niger, Senegal and other countries including India. More African fashion designers are expected to showcase their work before the show closes on Saturday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.