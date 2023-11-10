Kansas City to hire 2 overdose investigators in face of rising fentanyl deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City is hiring two overdose investigators as part of an effort to reduce fentanyl deaths in the Missouri city. The ordinance passed Thursday by the city council also requires overdoses to be reported within 24 hours. The Kansas City Star reports the city will create a review board to analyze real-time data on overdoses. A Kansas City police official says the agency has confiscated more than 61,000 grams of fentanyl this year. The mayor says there was a suspected overdose every day but one in 2022 in Kansas City.

