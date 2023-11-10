Jill Stein launches a long-shot Green Party presidential campaign, bringing back memories of 2016

Environmental activist Jill Stein is launching another long-shot Green Party bid for the presidency. The physician from Lexington, Massachusetts, says she’s running to offer people a choice outside of what she calls “the failed two-party system.” The rise of third-party and independent candidates has sparked concerns among Democratic and Republican officials ahead of the 2024 election. President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump are the Democratic and Republican parties’ likely nominees but are extraordinarily unpopular. Stein’s candidacy and hard-left platform could present a particular challenge for Biden. In 2016, Stein ran against Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton and received about 1% of the national vote. Stein’s bid may have contributed to Trump’s razor-thin victory.

