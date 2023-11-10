Iranian-born Norwegian man is charged over deadly Oslo Pride attack in 2022

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian citizen originally from Iran has been charged with aggravated terrorism over a deadly shooting in June 2022 ahead of an LGBTQ festival in the nightlife district of the capital, Oslo. Two people were killed and nine seriously wounded in the shooting at three locations, chiefly outside a popular gay bar in downtown Oslo. Prosecutors say Zainar Matapour opened fire with a machine gun and a handgun after taking “an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group.” The shooting shocked Norway, which has a relatively low crime rate but has experienced a series of so-called lone wolf attacks in recent decades.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.