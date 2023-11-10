How to talk to older people in your life about scams

NEW YORK (AP) — Last year, consumers lost $8.8 billion to scammers, and the Federal Trade Commission says older adults lost the most money compared to other age groups. While everyone wants to protect the older people in their life against scammers, sometimes conversations can be complicated to navigate. Genevieve Waterman from the National Council on Aging says the group encourages people to think about multigenerational approaches. She says everyone can be targeted by scams, it’s just that the techniques may be different.

