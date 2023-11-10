Government ministers in Pacific nation of Vanuatu call for parliament’s dissolution, media says

TOKYO (AP) — Government ministers in the Pacific nation of Vanuatu are asking the preident to dissolve parliament, adding to political disarray after lawmakers introduced a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, according to local media. National elections would be called if President Nikenike Vurobaravu dissolves the paliament and the government headed by Prime Minister Charlot Salwai. Vanuatu has had three prime ministers since August and Salwai would be removed if legislators adoped the no-confidence motion filed this week. The stability of the government is increasingly important as China and the United States jockey for influence in the region.

