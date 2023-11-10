Fugitive suspect in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol surrenders to police in New Jersey
The Associated Press
MONROE, N.J. (AP) — A suspect in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has surrendered to police in New Jersey. The FBI says Gregory Yetman surrendered to police in Monroe Township Friday morning without incident. Monroe is near Yetman’s home in Helmetta, a small town in central New Jersey about 43 miles (69km) south of New York City. He faces a long list of charges including assault and committing violent acts in restricted areas. The 47-year-old has denied any wrongdoing. Yetman fled when federal agents came to his home to arrest him Wednesday morning. The FBI had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.