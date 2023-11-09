Two days after an indictment, North Carolina’s state auditor says she’ll resign
By GARY D. ROBERTSON
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood says she will resign from her elected post on Dec. 15. Wood’s announcement came Thursday, two days after she was indicted on charges that she misused her state-owned vehicle for personal activities. Wood is a Democrat first elected auditor in 2008. She had already announced last week that she wouldn’t seek reelection in 2024. That came before the pair of misdemeanors. In March she had already pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run misdemeanor for leaving the scene when she drove her state-owned vehicle into a parked car. It’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s job to appoint someone to serve out the rest of her term.