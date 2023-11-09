Thousands fall ill in eastern Pakistan due to heavy smog, forcing closure of schools, markets, parks

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Toxic gray smog has sickened tens of thousands of people in Pakistan’s cultural capital of Lahore, forcing authorities to shut schools, markets and parks for four days. The decision came after the country’s second-largest city was repeatedly ranked the world’s most polluted city. Doctors advised people to wear face masks and stay at home. Residents said many people were coughing and having breathing problems. On Thursday, the concentration of PM 2.5, or tiny particulate matter, in the air approached 450, considered hazardous. Experts say the burning of crop residue at the start of the winter wheat-planting season is a key cause of the pollution.

