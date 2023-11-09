The UK’s interior minister accuses police of favoring pro-Palestinian protesters

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister has accused the country’s largest police force of being more lenient toward pro-Palestinian demonstrators than other groups. The comments by Home Secretary Suella Braverman deepen a political feud sparked by the Israel-Hamas war. In a highly unusual attack on the police, Braverman said London’s Metropolitan Police force was ignoring lawbreaking by “pro-Palestinian mobs.” She described demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza as “hate marchers.” Pro-Palestinian protests have been held in London and other British cities every weekend since the war began more than a month ago. The government has criticized organizers for planning a march on Saturday because it is Armistice Day, when many in Britain pause to remember the victims of war.

