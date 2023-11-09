Tensions between Dominican Republic and Haiti flare after a brief armed standoff at the border

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic is accusing Haiti of multiple border violations in the latest dispute involving their shared frontier on the island of Hispaniola. Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez held a news conference on the issue Thursday just days after an armed confrontation between Dominican soldiers and members of a Haitian environmental government brigade. The brief standoff on Tuesday stemmed from apparent confusion over border limits. Both sides accused the other of violating one another’s territory.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.