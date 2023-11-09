Ransomware attack on China’s biggest bank disrupts Treasury market trades, reports say

BEIJING (AP) — A financial services business of China’s biggest bank says it was it by a ransomware attack that reportedly disrupted trading in the U.S. Treasury market. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Financial Services handles trades and other services for financial institutions. A statement on its website said the ransomware attack Wednesday disrupted some of its systems but that it had disconnected parts of the affected systems to limit the impact from the attack. The company said it was investigating and had reported the problem to the authorities. It said that all Treasury trades executed Wednesday and repo financing trades on Thursday were cleared and that ICBC’s banking, email and other systems were not affected.

