Police say 2 Jewish schools in Montreal were hit by gunshots; no injuries reported

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal police say two Jewish schools in the city were hit overnight by gunshots. Staff members discovered bullet holes on the exterior of the buildings when they arrived this morning. Police say nobody was inside at the time of the shootings and no injuries have been reported. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to the shootings, telling reporters in a Montreal suburb that Canadians must denounce violent antisemitism in the strongest terms.

