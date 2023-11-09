Mother tells killer of Black transgender woman that her daughter’s legacy will live on

DALLAS (AP) — The mother of a 22-year-old transgender Dallas woman who was fatally shot in 2019 has tearfully insisted to the man who pleaded guilty in the slaying that she’s carrying on the advocacy work her daughter started. Stephanie Houston, the mother of Muhlaysia Booker, was among the people giving victim impact statements in court on Thursday. Thirty-seven-year-old Kendrell Lyles pleaded guilty to murder Monday as jury selection was set to begin. He was sentenced to 48 years in prison. About a month before Booker was killed, she was beaten by several men in a unrelated attack. Her friend, Jordan Ford, said that assault didn’t break Booker’s spirit, but inspired her to speak out.

