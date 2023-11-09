Menopause discussions are coming into the open, with a boost from celebs
By COLLEEN NEWVINE
Associated Press
TV, movies, books and music frequently showcase the tumult of tweens coming of age. Until recently, the same could not be said of the reverse puberty many women experience as their hormones shift toward the end of periods in middle age. Lately, a growing number of celebrities and other women are talking publicly about menopause and women’s reproductive health in general. Oprah holds a panel discussion. “Barbie” goes to the gynecologist. Doctors stress that women should carefully consider where they get their medical advice. But they welcome more open conversations that can inform women about menopause treatments and change stereotypes.