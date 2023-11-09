Man arrested after he pulls gun, fires 2 shots trying to prevent purse snatching on NYC subway

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a vigilante who fired two shots inside a New York City subway station after another man tried to steal a woman’s purse was arrested on charges including reckless endangerment and menacing. Forty-three-year-old John Rote was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting that a top transit official called “outrageous” and “unacceptable.” Authorities said Rote was inside the 49th Street station in midtown Manhattan shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday when 49-year-old Matthew Roesch tried to grab a 40-year-old woman’s purse. They say Rote fired two shots. No one was hit. Both men are awaiting arraignment. It’s not clear if they have attorneys.

