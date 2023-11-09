Maine court hears arguments on removing time limits on child sex abuse lawsuits

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s highest court is preparing to weigh in on the removal of time limits on child sex abuse lawsuits. The Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments Thursday over the constitutionality of the change. An attorney for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland said the elimination of the statute of limitations is unconstitutional because it violates vested rights and imposes new liabilities. That’s a reference to costly lawsuits that have driven some dioceses into bankruptcy. But an attorney for victims argued that the diocese is trying to create “a vested right in getting away with it.” Dozens of lawsuits are hold pending the court’s decision.

