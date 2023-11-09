Jezebel, the sharp-edged feminist website, is shutting down after 16 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Jezebel, the sharp-edged feminist website founded at the height of blogosphere era, is shutting down after 16 years. Its parent company, G/O Media, said Thursday that 23 staffers would be laid off, including Jezebel’s team, as part of a restructuring to cope with economic headwinds and a difficult digital advertising environment. The company also announced the departure of G/O Media editorial director Merrill Brown. In a memo to the company, G/0 Media CEO Jim Spanfeller said he made the decision to suspend publication of Jezebel after an unsuccessful search for a buyer for the website.

