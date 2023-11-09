Illinois lawmakers OK new nuclear technology but fail to extend private-school scholarships

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois House has approved development of new nuclear reactors in the state. It reverses a 1987 nuclear moratorium as a means of helping Illinois meet its goal of carbon-free energy by 2045. It is set to go to Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his signature. The 98-8 vote to allow construction of so-called small modular reactors beginning in 2026 came a day after developers pulled the plug on an Idaho Falls, Idaho nuclear project using the technology because of rising costs. The House and Senate concluded their fall veto session Thursday. They did not take action on extending the Invest in Kids private-school scholarship plan that expires Dec. 31 nor on a proposal by the House speaker to allow legislative staff to unionize.

