Democrats postpone a subpoena vote in the Supreme Court ethics probe after a blowup with Republicans
By MARK SHERMAN and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have abruptly adjourned a meeting without an expected vote on subpoenas for two conservatives who helped arrange luxury travel and other benefits for Supreme Court justices. Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin gaveled out Thursday after Republicans on the committee made clear they would call for subpoena votes on a raft of Democratic officials and others. Republicans protest the planned subpoenas for Republican megadonor Harlan Crow and conservative activist Leonard Leo. The Democrats plan to subpoena Crow and Leo as part of an investigation into Supreme Court ethics. Durbin says there were “scheduling issues” but they’ll try again.