Class-action lawsuit alleges unsafe conditions at migrant detention facility in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A lawsuit on behalf of four migrants accuses U.S. immigration authorities of disregarded indications of unsanitary and unsafe conditions at an immigrant detention center in New Mexico to ensure the facility would remain open, in violation of federal standards. A coalition on advocates for migrant rights on Wednesday announced the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque regarding oversight of the Torrance County Detention Facility in the rural town of Estancia. The detention facility is contracted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and has come under repeated criticism for it living conditions and as a dead end for asylum seekers. ICE declined to comment Thursday.

