Biden’s team says progress on big public works projects may hinge on the outcome of the 2024 vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’s started 40,000 construction projects since the passage of major infrastructure legislation two years ago. And President Joe Biden’s team is seeking to make the case that continued progress could depend on keeping him in the White House after 2024. Biden has long emphasized the bipartisan appeal of the $1 trillion investment in roads, bridges, ports, rail, internet and other projects. His administration says getting that money out the door has meant a new degree of cooperation across governments and that the outcome of the 2024 vote could put that at risk. Donald Trump has criticized the law and some Republicans in Congress are proposing cuts in infrastructure spending.

By JOSH BOAK and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

