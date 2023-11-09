Biden goes to Illinois auto plant saved by union agreement, a sign his policies are helping workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is going to a Stellantis auto plant in the small city of Belvidere, Illinois. He had learned in June that the factory was slated to close and made it a priority to keep the plant open. The factory will stay open and expand as part of the tentative contract with automakers after the targeted strike by the United Auto Workers union. The White House says this win reflects the president’s focus on workers and a desire to ensure that technological changes don’t lead to job losses. Biden will be in Belvidere with UAW President Shawn Fain and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

