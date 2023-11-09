Back in China 50 years after historic trip, a Philadelphia Orchestra violinist hopes to build ties

BEIJING (AP) — Davyd Booth believes strongly that people everywhere are the same and that music touches the heart of everyone. The 73-year-old violinist returned to China this week with 13 fellow members from the Philadelphia Orchestra to mark the 50th anniversary of the orchestra’s first visit and carry on the ensemble’s decadeslong effort to bring the United States and China closer together despite current political disagreements. He said on Thursday that “people all over the world are absolutely the same” and that he hopes the ensemble’s trip will help improve relations. The orchestra’s return in itself is a sign of improving ties ahead of a highly anticipated meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

