Authorities search for Jan. 6 attack suspect who fled as FBI approached

HELMETTA, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are searching a central New Jersey neighborhood for a suspect in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol who fled as FBI agents approached his home. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are looking for Gregory Yetman, who the FBI says is “wanted in connection with the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.” It was not immediately clear what charges he faces in connection with the attack. Helmetta’s mayor, Christopher Slavicek, tells the New York Times the search began at 8 a.m. Wednesday when FBI agents came to arrest Yetman, and he ran into the woods.

