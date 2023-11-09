Analysts warn that Pakistan’s anti-migrant crackdown risks radicalizing deported Afghans

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Analysts say that Pakistan’s crackdown on undocumented migrants risks radicalizing Afghans who have been forced out of the country. More than 250,000 Afghans have left Pakistan in recent weeks as the government rounds up, arrests and kicks out foreigners who it says are in the country illegally. The campaign mostly affects Afghans because they are the majority of foreigners living in Pakistan. Experts and analysts said on Thursday that the mistreatment of Afghans could fuel their hatred for Pakistan and appealed for a reversal of the policy. People are crossing the border into Afghanistan with few or no belongings, enduring harsh conditions until they are relocated within a country they left to seek a better life.

