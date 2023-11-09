America Ferrera urges for improved Latino representation in film during academy keynote
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Barbie” star America Ferrera has used her platform at a major Hollywood event to address the ongoing industry issue of Latino representation in film. The actor says she was taken aback after she learned that Hispanics and Latinos have remained underrepresented in film for the past 16 years, according to a recent report by University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. The Emmy winner spoke as the keynote speaker Thursday at the Academy Women’s Luncheon at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Attendees included Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Kristen Stewart, Rita Wilson, Patty Jenkins, Eva Longoria, Lily-Rose Depp, Riley Keough, Leslie Mann and Grammy-Oscar winner H.E.R.