A TotalEnergies pipeline project in East Africa is disturbing community graves, watchdog says

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A New York-based climate watchdog says the French oil company TotalEnergies is failing to protect the sanctity of hundreds of graves in a controversial project that aims to build a heated pipeline from oil fields in Uganda to a port in Tanzania. In a report released Thursday, GreenFaith charges that TotalEnergies failed to respect local customs and traditions related to the graves, distressing local communities in Uganda and Tanzania. The report is the latest effort by a growing list of campaigners who urge TotalEnergies to pull out of the project. The ecological fragility along the pipeline’s route is another reason why some activists oppose the project despite TotalEnergies’ safety assurances.

