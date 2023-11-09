2 men accused of assaulting offers with flag pole, wasp spray during Capitol riot

INIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two men have been arrested in Indiana and Illinois in connection with the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, 53-year-old Troy Allen Koen of Indiana is accused of assaulting law enforcement officers with a flagpole that featured “Trump 2020” and confederate flags, and 57-year-old William Lewis of Illinois is accused of spraying officers with a wasp killer spray. Authorities say both men were taken into custody Thursday in their home states. Federal court records do not indicate whether either has obtained an attorney.

