Suspect in custody in recent fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say a suspect is in custody in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader. Samantha Woll’s death has raised questions about whether it was motivated by antisemitism. Police have said there’s no evidence of that. The 40-year-old was president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. She was found dead outside her Detroit home Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding. No charges have been announced. Police say they’re still working with prosecutors. About 1,000 people attended Woll’s funeral Oct. 23. She had worked for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of Attorney Dana Nessel.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.