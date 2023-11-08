Police in Brazil foil an alleged terror plot Israel claims was planned by Hezbollah

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Authorities in Brazil have arrested two people to foil an alleged terror plot, which the Israeli Prime Minister’s office said was planned by Lebanese militia Hezbollah. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that the thwarted attack on Israeli and Jewish targets in Brazil was the result of collaboration with Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and other international security agencies. A Brazilian official with information about the plot confirmed to The Associated Press that the two suspects were recruited and financed by Hezbollah. Police also executed 11 search warrants in the states of Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and the Federal District.

