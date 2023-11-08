Pakistani premier tries to reassure Afghans waiting for visas to US that they won’t be deported

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister has sought to reassure Afghans waiting in Pakistan for resettlement in the United States that they won’t be deported as part of his government’s widely criticized crackdown on undocumented migrants in the country. Islamabad launched the crackdown on illegal migration this month, saying any unregistered foreign national and migrant lacking proper documentation would face arrest and deportation. The drive mostly affects Afghans because they are the majority of foreigners living in Pakistan. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said in a televised a news conference on Wednesday that Pakistan would not send back Afghans who have been waiting for more than two years for U.S. officials to process their visa applications.

