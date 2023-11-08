Oklahoma board recommends the governor spare the life of a death row inmate who argued self-defense

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has narrowly recommended clemency for a man scheduled to be executed for shooting and killing two men more than 20 years ago. The board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to recommend that Gov. Kevin Stitt spare the life of Phillip Dean Hancock. Hancock was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2001 shooting deaths after an argument at a home in south Oklahoma City. He is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Nov. 30. But Hancock has long claimed he killed both men in self-defense. Two Republican state legislators who say they support the death penalty testified Wednesday on Hancock’s behalf.

