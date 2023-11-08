NYC mayor retains lawyer in federal fundraising probe, but plays down concern

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended members of his campaign staff while addressing a room full of reporters for the first time since federal agents raided the home of his chief fundraiser last week. Adams said Wednesday that his staff closely followed the city’s fundraising rules. But an attorney for City Hall also acknowledged that the administration had been in touch with Manhattan federal prosecutors about the matter. The investigation burst into public view last week after federal agents raided the Brooklyn home of Adams’ chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs. Adams spoke affectionately about Suggs on Wednesday and said he would be “shocked” if any of his staff did anything illegal. Suggs has not spoken publicly since the raid.

