Michigan Democrats to lose full control of state government after representatives win mayoral races

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats in Michigan who’ve enjoyed control of the governor’s office and slim majorities in both chambers of the Legislature for the past year will soon temporarily lose their majority in the House of Representatives. Two state representatives, Lori Stone and Kevin Coleman, won mayoral races in suburban Detroit and are expected to vacate their seats later this month. The loss of two seats will put the state House in a 54-54 deadlock until special elections can be held, which is expected to take at least several months. The seats are both in districts that heavily favor Democrats.

