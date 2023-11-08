Man convicted in wedding shooting plays his rap music as part of insanity defense

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A man convicted of shooting and wounding a New Hampshire bishop and assaulting the bride and groom in 2019 has played his own rap music for the jury as part of his insanity defense ahead of sentencing. Dale Holloway said Wednesday he wanted to show he was dealing with demons and hearing voices. Holloway is acting as his own attorney and the jury heard him present evidence he had suffered from a mental disease or defect when the crimes were committed. The shootings happened nearly two weeks after Holloway’s stepfather, a pastor at the church, was killed by the son of the groom. The son was later convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to prison.

