Maine looks to pay funeral costs for families of mass shooting victims

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The office of Gov. Janet Mills says Maine’s government is going to cover the cost of funerals for families who lost loved ones in the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history. An Army reservist opened fire inside a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, the second largest city in the state, on Oct. 25. The shootings killed 18 people, wounded 13 and sent the city into a lockdown until the man’s body was discovered two days later. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot. Funerals for victims of the shootings began last week.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.