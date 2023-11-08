Gov. Beshear says his reelection in Kentucky shows how Democrats can overcome US political divisions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is fresh off his reelection victory in Republican-leaning Kentucky and he says his party can overcome America’s deep divisions by trying “to lead with compassion” and improving the lives of the people who elect them. Beshear won a second term on Tuesday when he defeated GOP state Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Beshear said in his victory speech that his reelection sent a “clear message” that “anger politics” should end. And in an Associated Press interview, he talked at length about how to defuse such tactics and cited his own campaign as an example. He said the best counter is one “that tries to lead with compassion and recognizes that … these are people’s lives.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.