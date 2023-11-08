Croatia recommends people drink tap water after several fall ill from drinking bottled drinks

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Authorities in Croatia have urged citizens to drink tap water only as they investigated cases of people suffering injuries after consuming bottled drinks. Reports of alleged drink poisoning first emerged on Tuesday when a man was hospitalized in the northern town of Rijeka after drinking fizzy water in a bar. Later on Tuesday, a university student was hurt after drinking Coca-Cola. Both incidents were linked to drinks produced by the Coca-Cola company, which offered full cooperation and said it launched own probe. Another similar case had been previously reported in May. The Rijeka hospital said the man they admitted on Tuesday was treated for “chemical injuries to the esophagus.”

