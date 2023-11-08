Caravan of 3,000 migrants blocks highway in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — About 3,000 migrants from Central America, Venezuela, Cuba and Haiti have blocked traffic on one of Mexico’s main southern highways to demand transit or exit visas to reach the U.S. border. The caravan of migrants set out walking from the city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, on Oct. 30. The contingent, including many women and children, later stopped walking at Huixtla, another town in the southern state of Chiapas, while they negotiated to try to get temporary travel documents to cross Mexico. On Wednesday, the migrants blocked highway inspection booths just outside Huixtla.

