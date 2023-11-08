Bob Woodruff returns to Iraq roadside where bomb nearly killed him 17 years ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Newsman Bob Woodruff has returned to the Iraqi roadside where a bomb nearly killed him while on assignment for ABC News in 2006. As seen in a special to air on ABC later this week, it was an emotional trip, and one that included his son Mack behind the camera. Woodruff still reports for ABC and sister companies and, he says, finally accepted that he will never be quite the same after suffering a traumatic brain injury. He says he was motivated to return partly by guilt over not having completed his job 17 years ago, and the trauma that his family went through.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.