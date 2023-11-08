Blinken urges united future Palestinian government for Gaza and West Bank, widening gulf with Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is calling for a united and Palestinian-led government for Gaza and the West Bank after the war ends, as a step toward Palestinian statehood. That vision sharpens U.S. differences with Israel on what the future should look like for the Palestinian territories once Israel’s military campaign against Hamas winds down. Blinken’s outline of what Americans think should come next for Gaza also serves as a check on more authoritarian postwar scenarios floated by officials of Israel’s hard-right government. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement Monday that Israel’s military would likely maintain security control for an “indefinite period” appears to have heightened U.S. concerns. Blinken spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and JOSEF FEDERMAN Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.