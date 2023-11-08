7 Nashville officers on ‘administrative assignment’ after Covenant school shooter’s writings leaked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Seven police officers in Nashville, Tennessee, have been placed on “administrative assignment” amid an investigation into the unauthorized release of some writings by the shooter who killed six people, including three children, at a private elementary school in March. Earlier this week a conservative commentator released what he said were three images of Audrey Hale’s writings from the day of the March 27 shooting. The leak alarmed local authorities, who called for an investigation. Don Aaron is spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department. He said Wednesday that the seven officers were placed on administrative assignment to “protect the integrity of the active, progressing investigation.”

