21 Syrian pro-government militiamen killed in overnight ambush by Islamic State group, reports say

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian pro-government media and an opposition war monitor say the Islamic State group ambushed pro-government militiamen in an overnight attack in the country’s east, killing at least 21 fighters. Sham FM radio reported that the militiamen from the pro-government National Defense Places were ambushed in the village of al-Kawm in the central Syrian desert. It’s located between the government-held city of Homs and south of the city of Raqqa, which is under control of U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces. Syrian officials did not comment on the attack, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility from IS. The attack comes as violence is rising elsewhere in Syria.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.