Third GOP debate will focus on Israel and foreign policy, but also on who could beat Donald Trump

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The third Republican debate will prominently feature foreign policy and Israel’s offensive in response to Hamas’ attack. But the five candidates on stage are also hoping to distinguish themselves as the top rival to former President Donald Trump. They’ll try to do so without Trump being there. While the debate is going on Wednesday night in Miami, Trump will be holding his own rally in a nearby suburb. Many of the candidates have gone after each other hoping to break out as a viable alternative to the former president. They emphasize their differences on foreign policy but also ripping Trump for criticizing Israel’s prime minister and suggesting the militant group Hezbollah was “very smart.”

Associated Press

