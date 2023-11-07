Super fog blankets New Orleans again, as damp fires and smoke close interstate after deadly crash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police say dense smoke reminiscent of last month’s so-called “super fog” that rolled into Louisiana has led to a deadly accident that shut down Interstate 10 in the New Orleans area. New Orleans police said Interstate 10 was closed early Tuesday due to smoke, fog and accidents involving multiple vehicles. Motorists were faced with visibilities of a quarter-mile or less. On Oct. 24, seven motorists died and about two dozen were injured in pileups involving about 160 vehicles on Interstate 55 near New Orleans amid the “super fog.” It’s created by smoke from marsh fires mixed with dense fog.

