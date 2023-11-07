Russian troops shoot and kill a Georgian civilian near the breakaway province of South Ossetia

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Russian troops stationed in Georgia’s breakaway province of South Ossetia have shot and killed a Georgian civilian near the line of control in what the Georgian authorities denounced as “the most heinous act.” The encounter reflected continuing tensions in the region after the 2008 Russian-Georgian war. The conflict ended with Moscow recognizing South Ossetia and another Georgian province, Abkhazia, as independent states. Most nations of the world consider both breakaway regions to be part of Georgia. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said a Russian soldier killed a Georgian citizen on Monday while trying to illegally detain him near the village of Kirbali. He says the incident “bears witness to the severe consequences of occupation.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.