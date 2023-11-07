President Joe Biden to host Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House Nov. 13

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, for a meeting at the White House on Nov. 13. The White House says two leaders will discuss, among other issues, continuing the clean energy transition, advancing economic prosperity, and promoting peace and stability in the region. The meeting with Widodo in Washington comes just before the U.S. president travels to San Francisco later in the week for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

