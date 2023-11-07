Portuguese police arrest the prime minister’s chief of staff in a corruption probe

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese state prosecutor says police have arrested the chief of staff of Prime Minister António Costa while making multiple raids of public buildings and other properties as part of a widespread corruption probe. An investigative judge issued arrest warrants for Vítor Escária, Costa’s chief of staff, the mayor of Sines, and three other people. The Minister of Infrastructure João Galamba and head of the country’s environmental agency are among those named as suspects. The judge is investigating the alleged financial crimes related to lithium mines and plans for a green hydrogen plant and data center. Costa, a Socialist who has been in power since 2015, is not being investigated.

